336 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

