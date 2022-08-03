Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID opened at 19.73 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of 18.60 and a 200-day moving average of 22.41.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

