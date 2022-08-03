Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $49,000 in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

