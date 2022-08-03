Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.