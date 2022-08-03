Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 742 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after buying an additional 627,911 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

