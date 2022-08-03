2,450 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90,551.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 376,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 375,788 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

