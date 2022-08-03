Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $7,485,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cerner by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 907,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,937,000 after purchasing an additional 616,850 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.