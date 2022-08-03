Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after buying an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

