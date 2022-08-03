Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.