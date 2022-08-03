Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIEE opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a 1-year low of $134.22 and a 1-year high of $216.44.

