Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 51,142 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,142 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.