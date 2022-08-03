Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,411 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

