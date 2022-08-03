Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $64,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

