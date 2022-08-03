Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Insmed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,306,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,302,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

INSM opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

