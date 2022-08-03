DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,929 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after acquiring an additional 953,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.