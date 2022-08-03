First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 15,622 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 85.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

