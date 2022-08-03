Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 34,018 Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.