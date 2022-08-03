First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

