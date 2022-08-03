Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.