Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Generac by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $266.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.67.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

