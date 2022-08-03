Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,469 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

