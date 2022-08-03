Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

