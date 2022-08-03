Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 4,220 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 241,735 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

