First Foundation Advisors Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.21%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

