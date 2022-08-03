The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,740 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

