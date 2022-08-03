First Foundation Advisors Invests $211,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 892.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 162,651 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $387,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

