First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,984 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $15,770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $11,950,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 306,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Profile



Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

