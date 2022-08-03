Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.