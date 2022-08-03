Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $538,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVB Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 387,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

