11,941 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 211,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
