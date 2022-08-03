First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 21.4% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in First Republic Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.