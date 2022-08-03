First Foundation Advisors Purchases 566 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

