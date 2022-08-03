General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

