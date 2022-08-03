MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.8 %

MDB opened at $323.80 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.28 and a 200-day moving average of $337.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

