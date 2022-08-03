Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

