First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,053 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.28% of PCM Fund worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in PCM Fund by 40.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

