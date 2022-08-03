First Foundation Advisors Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.