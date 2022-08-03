Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

