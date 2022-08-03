First Foundation Advisors Has $363,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $13,697,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

GSBD opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

