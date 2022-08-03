National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.67 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,406,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

