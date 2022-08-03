National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 622,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

ITW opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

