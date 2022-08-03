National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 15,873 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 509.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,613,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $289.69 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

