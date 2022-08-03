National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 407.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 848,858 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Yamana Gold worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

