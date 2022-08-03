National Bank of Canada FI Buys 22,565 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

