Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,416,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PKG opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.