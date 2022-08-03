National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.46% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

