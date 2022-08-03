National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 43,837 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 386.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,179 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,837 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

