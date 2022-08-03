National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,011 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.52.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.