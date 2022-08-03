Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.2 %

MAN opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

