Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 477.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.04 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.75 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.